Blavity Inc created a new website titled Blavity U to inspire younger generations to discuss and celebrate Black Gen-Z culture.
The company said the new site includes features from on-campus student ambassadors at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other institutions across the country, who will lead as editors, writers, creators, and photographers.
“Blavity U is one of the only platforms giving young black reporters and creatives unprecedented control of published content, as well as the equal opportunity to write and create alongside seasoned writers and other creators, where their work is not only compensated but distributed to millions of our monthly viewers,” Debaun said.
Founded in 2014, DeBaun said it was established with the intention of Black millennials creating spaces and platforms. She added she and her team look forward to Blavity U being the “black news brand of choice for Gen-Z.”
As stated by the company, Blavity U fills in the generational gap in media for young Black people by launching a space for “thoughtful community-driven news and lifestyle content.”
According to the company, the site will also allow Black Gen-Zers to be mentors and present growth opportunities for Black creators and artists including writers, editors, and photographers.
“It’s often difficult for young creators and artists to get initial opportunities in their careers, and we hope to be a catalyst in support of their ongoing creative work,” DeBaun said. “Blavity Inc. has always been a hub of black creative thought and projects and we look forward to following the creative lead of our newest reporters. With the launch of Blavity U, we are creating a unique opportunity for the voices of Black Gen-Z’ers to be heard across the country. Blavity Inc. was founded on the concept of creating real conversations between Black people about Black topics.”
In addition to the Blavity U brand, DeBaun said the company will “continue to advocate for multi-generational and multicultural voices, as well as support and empower future generations of the Black community. This is imperative for creating the balanced and inclusive society that we are striving for.”
Blavity U’s content will be accessible on https://blavity.com/ and its social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.