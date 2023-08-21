DJ Casper, creator of the worldwide line dance “Cha Cha Slide,” has died. He was 58.
Casper, a native of Chicago died from cancer on Monday, Aug. 7. He battled with renal (kidney) and neuroendocrine (liver) cancer for years.
His wife Kim announced the news sharing that he was surrounded by loved ones at his time of death.
"Casper was a fun-loving, giving person," she said in a statement. "He was a genuine, family oriented man. He loved Chicago with all his heart. He will be greatly missed."
In an interview with ABC7 this past May, also his last television interview, Casper revealed he never thought Cha Cha Slide would blow up like it did.
"When I first did it, I did it as an aerobic exercise for my nephew at Bally's," Casper said. "From there, it just took off. Elroy Smith from WGCI grabbed a hold of it."
Casper has performed the slide all across the world.
"I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics," Casper said. "It was something that everybody could do."
Casper also told ABC7 that he hopes Cha Cha Slide “will always be a reminder of the power of unity, community and positivity.”
