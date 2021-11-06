Chanté Moore and “her man at home,” former BET President of Programming, Stephen Hill, are engaged!
Last Tuesday, Oct. 26, they celebrated Hill’s 60th birthday. Moore shocked fans when she announced her and Hill’s engagement that week.
The couple shared cute, gushy photos to their Instagram accounts of them embracing one another on what appears to be a yacht in the ocean.
Moore captioned her post with lyrics from Stevie Wonder’s “Happier Than the Morning Sun.”
The post concluded with her doting over her fiance.
“There are mountains, valleys and hidden coves, full of treasures I’ve never seen before … that are pouring out of your heart! Thank you for showering me with more than I ever expected!!,” she wrote. Happy Birthday and I love you! Who knew 30 years ago~ through many chance meetings… we would end up H E R E!?!? 🥰 But, here we are…. WE will enjoy OUR gift of the ‘PRESENT!’
Hill reposted the same photo to his IG account with a cutline expressing this has been his best year ever and exclaiming, “the continuation of that best is just beginning.”
“Selebrating [sic] a solar spin today and am brand new. After 21,915 days…this ol’ heart is skipping the right beats on the regular. May you, right now, at whatever age you are, feel as strong, vibrant and in love as I am right now…at 60. Best birthday ever. I love you. #RightOneSavedMyLife”
He also shared a video of him and Moore jamming to Junior’s “Mama Used to Say.” He revealed the exciting news in the caption that they are engaged.
No details have been shared yet on the wedding date.
This will be Moore’s third marriage. Previously, she married Kadeem Hardison, with whom she shares a daughter, and Kenny Lattimore, who shares a son.
Hill left BET after being with the network for 17 years in 2017. Reportedly, he assisted with putting the American Music Awards together, which is Nov. 21.
