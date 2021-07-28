Charlamagne Tha God, a popular radio host with The Breakfast Club, has landed a late-night talk show on Comedy Central.
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey, a weekly half-hour show, premieres September 17.
The show will focus on Charlamagne’s "culturally fluent take on social issues" and will feature sketches, interviews and "social experiments," according to Comedy Central.
The show is described as "redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered and unapologetically Black" with nothing "off limits."
Stephen Colbert, who began his talk show career as a correspondent on The Daily Show on Comedy Central will return to the network as an executive producer for Tha God’s Honest Truth.
“My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate cosigner in the late night space,” Charlamagne said. “We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction, I can feel it!!!”
Chris McCarthy, a veteran MTV executive who now supervises Comedy Central in his role as president-CEO of MTV Entertainment Group, is also part of the project.
"This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you," Charlamagne said in a statement. "This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity."
Charlamagne had gigs on MTV’s “Guy Court,” “Guy Code,” and hosted the “Charlamagne & Friends” talk show.
