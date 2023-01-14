Chilli finally knows what type of man she wants! She’s dating Boy Meets World actor Matthew Lawrence.
Her rep told TMZ, that she and Lawrence are in a monogamous relationship, and have just transitioned out of the friend phase just before Thanksgiving.
The two allegedly spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together in Atlanta, and Lawrence met Chilli’’s family.
The happy couple went Instagram official recently and wore matching pajamas while dancing to “Take On Me.’
The two lovers were spotted together on a Waikiki beach in August. At the time the two weren’t dating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.