Chingy’s music isn’t why the St. Louis native and rapper was trending Monday on social media.
John Demsey, who was the executive group president of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., was asked to leave the company after sharing a meme including a derogatory term and joke about COVID-19 on Instagram.
The now-deleted post showed a picture of Sesame Street characters Big Bird wearing a medical mask with Mr. Snuffleupagus lying in bed sick with a thermometer in his mouth and an ice pack on his head.
The image, part of a fictitious book cover, read “My n***a Snuffy done got the ‘rona at a Chingy concert.” Chingy was the No. 1 Twitter trending topic in the United States on Monday afternoon.
Chingy replied to an apology Demsey posted on Instagram.
“I’m CHINGY who you wurr speaking of and I didn’t take it a way at all. Matter fact I can tell you wurr jus trying to be hip like the kids today an it jus came out the wrong way. I didn’t see it as being a racial slurr ethier my brother. I love you guys products always have and I hope you keep yurr job my man.”
Chingy addressed the matter on his personal page stating he didn’t take the meme to heart.
“Y’all wanna know what I’m doing while everybody is gossiping, talking about I’m trending around the world over some stuff I’m not even concerned about, and I didn’t take to heart,” he said. “It doesn’t mean much to me because I think it was just an honest mistake the guy made.”
Estée Lauder released a statement in reference to Demsey’s exit.
“This decision is the result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies, have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders.”
