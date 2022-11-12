Fans no longer have to speculate over Chlöe Bailey and Gunna’s relationship. Bailey went on record in a Twitter Spaces chat admitting her new single “For the Night” is about the Atlanta rapper.
“I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it will help [expletive] streams,” Bailey said. “I don’t even think he knows this, I wrote ‘For the Night’ about Gunna,” she said during the chat. “I’m a songwriter, I write my own [expletive]. I get inspired by the smallest things, so kiss my [expletive].”
On the Latto-assisted track Bailey sings “I ask myself why we can’t be closer / I play those same games a thousand times over / And you crave those long nights with me, oh, don’t you?”
Bailey said she wrote the song after Gunna appeared on The Breakfast Club claiming he wasn’t ready to settle down.
Gunna is currently locked up with Young Thug and others for racketeering charges.
Many have questioned why Bailey hasn’t publicly supported the #FreeGunna” movement in wake of his incarceration, she addressed the matter on spaces also.
“Talkin’ bout why don’t I say, ‘Free this, free that.’ Kiss my [expletive]. I support in real life, thank you,” she said.
The two first sparked romantic rumors after they were seen sitting courtside together at an Atlanta Hawks game in October 2021. Bailey played Gunna’s love interest in the video for his single “You & Me.”
