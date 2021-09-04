An ATL sequel is slated to release soon. On Friday, Aug. 27, Chris Robinson, director of the original film shared a first-look of the reboot, ATL 2: Homecoming.
In an Instagram post, Robinson replied to Chance the Rapper, who tweeted on Wednesday, Aug. 25 that ATL “never truly got its flowers.” In the tweet, Chance continued stating that the classic film is “probably the most quotable movie from [his] childhood.”
Robinson tagged Chance in an Instagram post saying, “HEY [Chance the Rapper]. WHAT IF........ WE DID IT ONE MORE TIME.”
Jackie Long, who starred as Esquire in the original “ATL” also shared the trailer and mentioned Chance.
“What am I looking at right now,” Long said. “See what you started [Chance the Rapper].”
The new promo features several stars from the original including Long, T.I, Lauren London, Evan Ross, Jason Weaver, Albert Daniels and Khadijah Haqq. Malika Haqq and Big Boi were also tagged by Robinson in the post.
In 2006, “ATL” started Robinson’s directorial debut and officially launched London’s acting career. It’s loosely based on the experiences of the film’s producers— Dallas Austin and TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins — growing up in Atlanta.
Robinson first hinted about a potential second adaptation in 2015. Later that year, T.I. also confirmed he was onboard for a sequel and in 2017, London revealed to Complex a project was in the works.
Robinson’s post and the ATL 2: Homecoming trailer is available on his Instagram page.
