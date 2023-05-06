Folks aren’t happy about a viral sermon circulating online. Jackie Hill Perry, an author, poet, bible teacher, and hip-hop artist is catching flack for expressing her views against African spirituality.
“I don’t know who told us you gotta be a witch to be Black,” Perry said in the clip posted on YouTube and her Instagram page. “You are not more Black by engaging in witchcraft. That is still propagating a white supremacist lie that Black people in Africa didn’t know Jesus.”
Twitter user ShesAltard shared the clip to the site, and it's caused a lot of opposing views.
“She’s just inaccurate and actually she’s the one spreading White supremacy talking points. Christianity was forced on us. That’s not the religion of our ancestors. We believed in God but not white Jesus. Folks are eating it up like she’s telling the truth. Nothing worse than blind faith.” [face palm emoji] Twitter user kathia_woods wrote.
“Saying Christianity existed in Africa is not the big joker on the forehead people think it is. Especially when they provide no analysis of the fundamental differences between Coptic, Orthodox and Western Christianity…or how colonialism impacted Christianity on the continent,” Twitter user CandiceBenbowwrote.
Beyoncé and Kehlani both collectively caught random strays in Perry’s intense message about spirituality.
“I am angry with the powers that be in social media, and in culture and in music and in Beyonce’s music and in Kehlani’s music,” Perry said. “I’m angry that they are really trying to convince us that all spiritualism is the same.”
Perry finished her message by saying people want to have all these freedoms but they are entertaining demons and they wonder why they’re depressed and anxious. She warned people who have witchcraft related items in their homes to throw them away.
Sources:Twitter, YouTube, Page Six, Essence
