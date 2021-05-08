Ciara and Russell Wilson have donated more than $35,000 to Denny International Middle School. They also partnered with the NFL and Goalsetter to launch their “Why Not You” Foundation and the donation was designed to call attentionto Financial Literacy Month.
“Ciara and I really wanted to talk to you all because we didn’t come from much and we had big visions, we had goals, big dreams.” Russell told students at Denny via Zoom.
Goalsetter, a New York-based financial technology company, will provide the students with up to five years offinancialliteracy toolsthrough its app.
In the future, they will be provided with a debit card activated with financial literacy game-based quizzes from the Goalsetter app. Students’ funds will be frozen on Sundays, unless they complete their quiz for the week. Family and friends will always have access to contribute funds to their account. Almost 900 students will receive a savings account with $40.
