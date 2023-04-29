After nearly two decades with the network, Don Lemon says CNN fired him without notice. Lemon’s most recently co-anchored “CNN This Morning” with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow for six months.
Lemon shared the news in a statement on Twitter.
"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote.
In an email sent to CNN staffers obtained by USA TODAY, CNN CEO Chris Licht wishes Lemon well and encourages him on his future endeavors in a statement.
"To my CNN Colleagues, CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," Licht wrote.
He added, "CNN This Morning has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success."
Neither Lemon or CNN explained the reason for the departure Monday.
Lemon joined CNN September 2006.
