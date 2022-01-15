Legendary media personality and host of “This Week with Tammie Holland” powered by Brown & Crouppen, Tammie Holland recently received some relieving news.
She tweeted on Jan. 5 the cancer she once had in her lung was gone.
“Tammie, you’ve got one spot on your lung that’s pretty close to your heart. For most people, radiation to that area would be difficult. For me, it’s like a football field. There’s plenty of space. I got you.” -Dr. Lauren Henke, MD @SitemanCenter Holland tweeted.
She was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer with metastasis to the liver, a lung, and some lymph nodes July 6, 2021.
“Thank you, God.
Thank you, Dr. Henke.
Thank you @SitemanCenter
Thank you ALL for your prayers! Up next; surgery to remove the cancer from my colon and liver,” she tweeted.
The St. Louis American interviewed Holland in October about how St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones honored her with a Key to the City.
Read more about it here.
