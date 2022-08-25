Comedian Teddy Ray featured in All Def Digital, Wild N’ Out dies at 32
The world feels less funny when it loses a beloved comic. Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles-born-and-raised comedian, died Friday, Aug. 12, at 32.
According to a Riverside County, California coroner’s statement to E! News, Ray, born Theadore Brown, died at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, California.
Ray is most known for his standup comedy appearances on television and online, including performances on Comedy Central, HBO’s “All Def Comedy,” and All Def Digital. He was also a MTV’s “Wild N’ Out” cast member. His first gig was on BET’s “Comic View.”
His most recent role was on the Sam Jay HBO series “Pause With Sam Jay.”
Ray's peers, colleagues, and friends, including several comedians, shared their condolences on social media.
“All Def Family, we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away. We will miss him everyday but we know he will have Heaven laughing,” All Def Digital wrote.” Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends. #RIP #TeddyRay”
“Teddy Ray was one of the funniest people to walk this earth. @TeamTeddyRay”Kev Onstage wrote.
“Rest well, Teddy. The kindest and funniest. We’re all going to miss you far too much,” wrote Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” creator.
Ray was born on July 30, 1990, in Los Angeles. He got his start in LA’s local comedy scene by performing at Improv and the Laugh Factory, all while acting in All Def Digital’s YouTube series’ and television gigs.
Ray‘s final post was dedicated to his birthday a little over two weeks ago.
“Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot…sun,” Ray wrote on Instagram.
Sources: NBC News, E! News, Twitter, Hypebeast, KTLA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.