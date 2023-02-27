Rep. Cori Bush's team released a statement sharing that she tied the knot in February to Cortney Merritts, a U.S. Army veteran, and a security professional. They dated before Bush decided to run for Congressional office, and Merritts is not employed by her office.
“Those who know the Congresswoman personally and have followed her inspiring story know that she is a survivor of multiple forms of violence, including intimate partner violence,” her team’s statement reads. “She has married someone who supports her in all that she does, including as Representative of the incredible people of St. Louis. [This] is cause for great celebration. Our team hopes that everyone will join us in celebrating the Congresswoman during this joyous time while respecting her privacy as she and her husband begin this new chapter together.
