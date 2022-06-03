Disturbing details surfaced on Larry Reid Live about Cora Jakes Coleman’s estranged husband, Richard Brandon Coleman.
According to the platform, Richard was arrested for child molestation charges.
Earlier this year, Cora announced on social media that she and Richard were divorcing.
A family source told outlets that Richard Coleman allegedly inappropriately touched their adopted daughter, Amauri, 13. The source also allegedly claims there’s a possibility that more than touching has happened. In early May, Richard Coleman was arrested for sexual assault.
In addition to those allegations, the biological mother of their adopted son Jason, 7, has publicly come to social media to voice her accusations.
In an online video, the woman alleges the Coleman’s “manipulated” her into letting them adopt the boy. She also said she feared Jason might be in harm’s way following Richard Coleman’s arrest.
