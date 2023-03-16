Angela Bassett visibly looked disappointed that her name wasn’t called for Best Supporting Actress at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 12).
Her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” lost to Jamie Lee Curtis’ portrayal of Deirdre Beaubeirdre in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Bassett was shown not clapping or smiling when Curtis was announced the winner
"Angela Bassett is an amazing actress, but the sore loser vibe… It would be great to see women supporting each other, even in the face of disappointment (esp. during women’s history month.),” a Twitter user said.
After Bassett’s loss, her Wakanda Forever co-star Michael B. Jordan and Ant Man star Jonathan Majors gave her her flowers while they presented the next award for best cinematography.
"Hey Auntie," Jordan said to Bassett. "We love you," Majors added.
