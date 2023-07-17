Da Boy has made his entrance into the world!
Da Brat gave birth to her son on Thursday, July 6. He came out weighing 7lbs, 8oz, and measured 20 inches long.
The new mother shares the child with her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.
"I can't BELIEVE he came out of me!" she told PEOPLE. "Feels like a dream. He's PERFECT in every way." As for how mom is feeling: "Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy," she says. "This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined."
The proud mothers named their son True Legend Harris-Dupart.
The couple used IVF to conceive with an egg from Harris-Dupart and used sperm from an anonymous donor.
