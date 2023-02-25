Da Brat is pregnant with her first child. She revealed to PEOPLE she and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, are expecting their first child.
"It's been quite a journey," Brat said. "There's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40."
Harris-Dupart has three children from a previous relationship. Brat, however, always thought kids wouldn’t be part of her life path.
"I never thought I was going to have kids," she said. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."
Brat decided to carry their child after Harris-Dupart suffered health complications following her egg retrieval procedure. Brat also faced health issues. She underwent fibroid removal surgery and polyps developed before her embryo transfer procedure. She then had a miscarriage.
The spouses have an anonymous donor who they say is an “eager entrepreneur.” Brat is in her second trimester and is very excited about the arrival of their new baby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.