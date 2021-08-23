Damon Wayans appeared on Houston radio station 97.9 The Box on Aug. 13 and was asked if he was familiar with Verzuz, a virtual face-off between entertainers. Its popularity soared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a number of stars have gone head-to-head against each other.
Wayans admitted he’s never watched Verzuz, and asked:
“Do they do [Verzuz battles] with comedians?”
His response intrigued the hosts and they asked Waynans who would be a good fit to go against him in a comedy Verzuz battle. He said he would like to challenge Dave Chappelle.
“Chappelle. I’m calling him out.” Chappelle hasn’t publicly responded to Wayans’ offer.
Sources: www.afrotech.com, www.thejasminebrand.com, www.bet.com, www.washingtonpost.com
