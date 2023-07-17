Darius Jackson, father to Keke Palmer’s son Leodis is catching public scrutiny for shaming her online over an outfit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency.
Palmer attended the residency with her friends wearing a black sheer Givenchy dress.
Jackson wasn’t happy with the outfit and expressed his disapproval for it on Twitter.
“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson, wrote in a tweet in response to a video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher and turning around to show the back of her dress.
Jackson expressed his displeasure even further in a follow up tweet.
“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he tweeted. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.