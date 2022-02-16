The Dayton Daily News reports Dave Chappelle helped block plans for an affordable housing development in his hometown Yellow Springs, Ohio.
While at a recent council meeting, he threatened to remove several businesses he’s developing in Yellow Springs, if the town proceeded with the affordable housing development. Chappelle’s company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, is establishing a restaurant, Firehouse Eatery, and a comedy club, Live From YS.
“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you,” Chappelle said at the council meeting. “You look like clowns. I am not bluffing, I will take it all off the table.”
Dayton Daily News, also reported Yellow Springs was collaborating with Oberer Homes to build single-family homes, duplexes, and townhomes with 1.75 acres, set aside for affordable housing.
Chappelle and other residents joined in speaking against the plan. The council canceled the affordable housing part of the plan and consented to create 143 single-family homes priced at almost $300,000.
A spokesperson for Chappelle said in a statement: “Without question, Dave Chappelle cares about Yellow Springs, He’s sewn into the fabric of the Village. The passion with which he delivered his comments during the Village Council meeting was just as evident as when he fought to create living-wage jobs with his famed ‘Summer Camp’ for residents during the height of the COVID pandemic. Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture, and infrastructure of the Village.”
