Ms Jacky Oh, former “Wild N Out” cast member and DC Young Fly’s longtime girlfriend has died. She was 32.
She reportedly died Wednesday (May 31) in Miami. She was in Miami to undergo a mommy makeover plastic surgery procedure.
Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, met DC in 2015, the same year he made his debut on MTV’s “Wild N Out.”
Jacky had already been a recurring “Wild N Out” girl at that time. She eventually left the show to launch her lip gloss line, J Nova Collection.
DC was in Atlanta filming new episodes of “Wild N Out” when he got the news about Jacky.
“Wild N Out”’s social media channels shared their condolences about Jacky.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons."
The post continued, "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."
DC and Jacky never married, but they were a couple and had three children together, their daughters Nova and Nala, and their son Prince born last year.
