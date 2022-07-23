The Rolling Stone reports The Delfonics lead singer and co-founder, William “Poogie” Hart, died Friday, July 15, 2022 from complications during a surgery. He was 77.
“His body might not be here, but his music will live forever,” his son told Rolling Stone. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
The Delfonics rose to popularity during the 1960s-1970s with chart topping hits and fan-favorites “La-La (Means I Love You),” “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide From Love),” and “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time).” Hart co-wrote most of their hits with producer Thom Bell.
