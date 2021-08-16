Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Yung Miami of the rap duo City Girls are rumored to be dating.
They were seen holding hands in June at Miami’s boss and Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday party.
A source told Page Six, Diddy is notorious for dating beautiful, younger women and the City Girls’ motto is to only date wealthy men.
“Caresha has her own money, but she wants someone to ‘match her fly’ and treat her to the lifestyle that she has become accustomed to. So a boss like Diddy is a perfect fit,” said the unnamed source.
Miami posted a photo of the pair, showing her kissing a bottle of tequila while sitting on Diddy’s lap.
In a recent cover interview with Vanity Fair, Diddy opened up about his past relationships with Jennifer Lopez and the late Kim Porter. He stated that Porter would’ve wanted him to settle down.
“And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. ’Cause I was like, man, you had it,” Diddy said. “I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time. I look at my life as if I got a second chance.— I’m on my second mountain.”
The late Porter and he share three children —Christian, 23, and 14-year-old twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star.
“I am the happiest I’ve ever been in life, I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most,” Diddy said.
Sources: www.pagesix.com, www.essence.com, www.tmz.com, www.npr.org
