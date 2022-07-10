The BET Awards tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs had everyone at home and in the audience hype. It took us down memory lane reciting Combs’ iconic lyrics along with also seeing many special guests including Lil Kim and Mary J. Blige join the party. One person who was visibly impressed was Yung Miami, who stood front and center in the first row.
By now, most folks know about Miami and Diddy’s relationship, if you don’t you clearly have been living under a rock. The Bad Boy entertainment exec and Quality Control-signed rapped have been having fun for quite some time now.
Miami proudly held up a “GO PAPI” sign which left the internet talking. Some poked fun at her for holding it, but her lover showed support for it. To share his appreciation for Miami’s doting sign he shared a sweet Instagram message.
"This is one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me! Thank you Shawty Wop! [praying hands emoji] @yungmiami305." Combs wrote.
