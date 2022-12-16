Diddy’s family has grown. Last week, he welcomed a baby girl into the world, Love Sean Combs.
“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he tweeted.
The mother’s identity hasn’t been disclosed. Diddy is also the father to six children with three women. His oldest son is Quincy Brown, 31, whom he adopted from his longtime relationship with the late Kim Porter. During Diddy and Kim’s relationship, they went on to have three other children Christian Combs, 24, and 15-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs. He is the father to Justin Combs, 28, whom he shares with Misa Hylton-Brim. Diddy shares 16-year-old Chance Combs with Sarah Chapman.
