The self-proclaimed controversial rapper Doja Cat [Amala Dlamini] claims she is 'more free' after losing nearly 1 million Instagram followers in August, according to an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 16. Doja Cat previously had more than 26m followers and now sits at 25m. The backlash follows her mocking her fans for creating a fandom name with Doja Cat’s explicit permission. The name many Doja Cat fans wanted was 'kittenz.’ When Doja Cat became aware of the fans' efforts, she deemed it ‘jobless behavior' and to not proceed with the name. "My fans don't name themselves s**t," she wrote on July 23. "If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**ing 'kittenz,' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house." The follower loss comes as she is promoting her upcoming album. "Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast holding me down for so long," Doja Cat said. "It feels like I can reconnect with the people who matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was."
Hot Sheet
Doja Cat said she is unfazed on losing 1 million followers
-
- Updated
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Louis helps Beyoncé give Taylor a Swift kick
- East Side to face Mt. Carmel in Clash of Titans
- Gun control bill fires blanks
- Pursuit of justice for Mike Brown takes international path
- South City Hospital’s sudden closure shakes St. Louis
- Remembering Dr. Mary Tillman
- North St. Louis rapper draws inspirations from 80s sitcoms and movies for 'Raytown' album
- Vashon High basketball legend Ramon Trice dies at 57
- St. Louisan Justin Robinson wins gold at the World Championships
- Class of 2023 Young Leader recipients selected
Videos
Collections
- St. Louisans at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert August 21, 2023
- This Week's Photos: Aug. 24, 2023
- The Culture
- Parties in St. Louis: Evolution and Festival of Nations photo gallery
- Moments of Bommarito 500 at WWT Raceway
- This Week's Photos: Aug. 17, 2023
- This Week's Photos: Aug. 10, 2023
- This Week's Photos: Aug. 3, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.