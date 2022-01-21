Don Cheadle will portray Wall Street’s first Black millionaire in an upcoming series he’s executive producing.
The show, which will air on HBO Max, narrates the story of broker Jeremiah G. Hamilton, a Haitian businessman who became a successful trader in the 1800s and gained wealth through investors from a hedge fund.
Hamilton rose to prominence in the 19th century as the wealthiest Black man in the United States. He allegedly benefitted from money schemes that scammed insurance companies. His illegal financial transactions gave him the nickname “Prince of Darkness.” He obtained $12 million from involvement with real estate investments, the stock market, and other ventures.
The series is based on a book about Hamilton titled “Prince of Darkness: The Untold Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire,” written by Shane White.
