Donald Glover has hired former first daughter Malia Obama to be a writer on a show he's developing about a character that uses Beyoncé's likeness.
He told Vanity Fair Obama will work side-by-side with him on an Amazon television series possibly called "Hive."
"She's an amazingly talented person," Glover said about Obama. "She's focused, and she's working hard."
Glover praised Obama's work and said she has a bright future.
"I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," he said.
Obama isn't new to the entertainment industry. In past roles, she interned on the HBO series "Girls" and as a production assistant on Halle Berry's show "Extant."
