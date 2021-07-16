Three of Chi-Town’s finest are joining forces to form a new R&B trio. Veteran Chicago singers Donell Jones, Carl Thomas and Dave Hollister have announced they will perform as The Chi.
Each singer took to Instagram to share their excitement.
Jones wrote, “New R&B Group “The Chi” @carlthomasnow @davehollister @donelljonesforever Yesssss it’s happening! The level of music and songwriting will be impeccable and you already know the voices! It’s only right for us to come together and represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest.”
This will be the first time the three have collaborated with each other.
Fans and music peers hit social media with glee about the new group.
“Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa that’s a MAJOR MAJOR R&B explosion *three heart eye emojis* CANT WAIT to hear this material *red heart emoji*,” Syleena Johnson said under Hollister’s post.
“I’m so here for this!!!” Nicci Gilbert said under Jones’ post.
