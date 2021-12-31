An agreement has finally been made in the long divorce battle surrounding Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young.
According to TMZ, Young will walk away from their 24-year marriage with $100 million from their property settlement agreement.
TMZ also reports Dre is “delighted” Young will only receive a small percentage of his estate. Dre has agreed to pay the agreement which will be split up in $50 million now and the rest a year later. His estimated net worth is $820 million.
The Shade Room reports indicated Young and Dre had a prenup, which is why she didn’t receive half and, in response, requested the agreement.
Dre wants to walk away from the divorce with the seven properties they owned, including a Los Angeles property worth $100 million.
He also has the full rights to his master recordings, trademarks, partnerships, and trusts. Their Apple Stocks remain with him, including the proceeds from his company Beats by Dre.
Young is responsible for paying her own legal fees, which equals millions of dollars.
