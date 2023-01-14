A Florida man who was arrested and convicted as a teen for impersonating a doctor, has recently been sentenced to 28 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from his job in an isolated incident.
Malachi Love-Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. While working as a salesman connecting shippers with trucking companies, he required customers to pay him instead of his company.
This is Love-Robinson’s second time in prison. He pleaded guilty to fraud, grand theft, and practicing medicine without a license in 2016.
In 2016, he went by the title “Dr. Love” and opened The New Birth New Life Medical Center, stealing $30,000 from an elderly patient and $20,000 from a doctor.
He was arrested in that case after prescribing medicine to an undercover cop who was investigating his fake business.
In addition to being out on bail for pretending to be a doctor, he was also arrested for attempting to purchase a car with a stolen credit card.
