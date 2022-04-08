East St. Louis native and filmmaker Reginald Hudlin’s gig with Universal
Content Productions isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Hollywood Reporter shares that Hudlin has renewed his first-look contract with the
Universal Studio Group-backed division.
His company, Hudlin Entertainment, resumes development and production of scripted programming for the Beatrice Springborn-led studio. The news arrives while Hudlin oversees a Sidney Poitier documentary for Apple and a
feature documentary titled “Number One on the Call Sheet.” His company also created the live-action DC Comics feature "Static Shock," centered on a character from Hudlin’s publishing company, Milestone Media.
“Throughout my whole career, I’ve created work in a variety of genres, from comedies like “House Party” to dramas like “Marshall,” and UCP has embraced that wide range of genres that interest me,” Hudlin said in a statement.
“As we continue to grow and expand, we are keen on further developing our many outstanding projects — while still putting emphasis on quality Black entertainment with a global appeal. Our partnership with UCP... gives me the utmost confidence that we will be successful in connecting with the large audience hungry for the kind of stories we tell.”
