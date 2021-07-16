Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s eldest children are dating and “head over heels in LOVE.”
It’s unknown the amount of time Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence have been seeing each other, but they seem to be serious. Last weekend, Jasmin shared a birthday post celebrating Eric’s birthday, showering him with love. She shared photos of them cute and cozy.
“Happy Birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she said in the post. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! *black heart emoji*”
Late last month, Eric professed his love for Jasmin on Instagram.
“Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence *four red heart emojis* #myotherhalf#equallyyoked#iloveyou
The posts were the first time each publicly acknowledged their relationship.
Eric Murphy (about 32) and Jasmin, 25, are the first children of their respective iconic parents. Eric is Eddie’s son with Paulette McNeely and Jasmin is Martin’s daughter with former beauty queen Patricia Southall.
Sources: AOL.com, Essence.com, TheGrio.com, TheJasmineBrand.com, CNN.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.