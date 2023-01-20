El DeBarge was arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges last week in California. Law enforcement found a metal baton, pepper spray and suspected narcotics in his truck.
He was charged with four separate drug and weapon charges. DeBarge was approached by officers at a gas station after they saw he had expired tags. In the encounter, they found weapons and discovered DeBarge didn’t have a proper driver’s license to drive his car.
He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a baton, unlawful use of tear gas, illegal possession of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond has been posted and he is expected to appear in court March 9, 2023.
He has had several other run-ins with the law in the past including a felony arrest and charge for vandalism in 2018, and domestic violence and drug possession arrest in 2007. The charges were dropped due to lack of evidence in his 2007 case.
He has served 13 months of a two-year sentence at a California prison for drug-related crimes in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.