Enimem isn’t playing games with “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast members Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. The rapper has filed a legal opposition against the reality stars’ trademark application for their “Reasonably Shady” podcast.
He alleges his brand will be tarnished if the ladies use the trademark for their platform. He also said the podcast’s name can confuse consumers who’ve known him by the aliases Slim Shady and Shady.
He has used both names for entertainment purposes since 1998 and owns the trademark for “Shady” to use for merchandise.
Eminem’s objection came weeks after Dixon, 43, and Bryant, 52, filed to trademark their podcast’s name with the intent to begin selling products — such as water bottles, lip gloss, sweatshirts, hats, jackets and socks.
Neither reps for Bryant, Dixon, and Eminem were available to comment, according to Page Six. The ladies have not publicly commented about Eminem’s claim. However, they must respond to his request by March 26.
