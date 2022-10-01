Apparently friendships are based on looks if you leave it up to Erica Banks. She’s under fire for going live and saying that her girlfriends have to dress and look a certain way in order to party with her.
“If she ain’t thick enough, no,”Banks said. “Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope! [laughs].”
“It’s like, I don’t feel like I’m discriminating, I just want a certain type of look. She could be the sweetest girl I’ve ever met in my life, but if she don’t look the part, I don’t want her to come. It’s just not the vibe I’m on.”
Read some of the backlash below.
“Erica Banks saying she only wants to go out with women who look a certain way is not surprising to me. A lot of women feel that way. That’s why y’all don’t be having real friends just an aesthetic lol,” @nottewmuch wrote.
“Erica Banks has mental illness [crying emoji] how do you just get a BBL then say only thick bitches can party with you? [crying emoji] you was just shaped like a Maytag washing machine,” @DejaDidItFirst wrote.
