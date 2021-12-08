Erykah Badu has romantically linked to some of the hottest names in hip-hop, including André 3000 (whom she shares her 22-year-old son Seven with), The D.O.C., and Jay Electronica, with whom she also shares kids with, and Common.
She shocked fans who’ve found out her fiancé is 23 years her junior. Badu shared photos Saturday, Dec. 4 of her love interest, JaRon, who classifies himself as a music producer, audio engineer, artist, songwriter, and author on his Instagram page.
“Solar Eclipse Dump. Making room for many many many more memories. Right now , Moon covers the suns eyes forcing it to use other forms of vision. (Closes Eyes) I see you with my heart. I see you with my gut,” she said. “Here’s to my GUY & Setting intentions, Breathing easy, moving in unison, finely blended family harmonics. Thank you . Thank you . Thank you. Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you @jaronthesecret (family first).”
