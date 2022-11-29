Louisville, Kentucky rapper EST Gee’s eyesight is declining in one of his eyes. While he’s not completely blind, he believes his condition is worsening.
The 28-year-old CMG music signee asked his followers on his Instagram Stories for a solution.
“How can I stop this grey part from spreading? I use to could see a lil bit but its getting worse I’m starting to see less,” Gee wrote.
Many advised him to go see an ophthalmologist to better help him and his health crisis.
Gee’s eye condition comes three years after he was shot in the eye in 2019 while filming a video with Sada Baby. He was shot four times in the stomach and a bullet hit his left eye.
