Rapper Eve has a bun in her oven. She announced the exciting news last Friday, Oct. 15 on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.
She showed her growing baby bump in a post captioned, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000?” She continues, “We finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”
The couple got married in 2014 after four years of dating. This will be their first child together. However, Cooper has four other children from a previous relationship.
