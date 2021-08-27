Levar Burton, former Reading Rainbow host, filled in as a guest host of Jeopardy! the last week of July. Even after thousands of fans signed online petitions supporting Burton, it was instead announced on the evening of Aug. 5 that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards was in talks with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.
A week after Richards was formally named a Jeopardy! host, some of his controversial past remarks came to light. Details of harassment and discrimination lawsuits against CBS from Richards’ time as an executive producer on The Price Is Right also reemerged.
Richards resigned as host before filming a single show.
While other celebrities took to social media to blast Richards, Burton sent out one of his regular “Happy Friday, y’all!” tweets near the same time Richards stepped down.
Meghan McCain responded saying, “Happy Friday to my @Jeopardy host!
Roxanne Gay wrote, “it shouldn’t be this hard for @levarburton to receive serious consideration as @Jeopardy host. He isn’t some random idea people have. He taught generations of children to read. He has real depth. He is charming and handsome.”
Sources: www.TMZ.com, www.People.com, www.TheShadeRoom.com, www.TheJasmineBrand.com, www.Essence.com, www.RollingStone.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.