Fans of Morgan Freeman are concerned after the beloved entertainer skipped out on a European press tour to promote his new television series, “Special Ops: Lioness,” according to a report on the Atlanta BlackStar website.
The 86-year-old actor reportedly contracted an infectious bug that prevented him from flying to the United Kingdom, according to multiple outlets.
Freeman’s representative told TMZ that he was contagious and fell ill after coming down with a fever, preventing him from joining actresses Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman, who also star in the new series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.
Fans panicked upon hearing the news, and expressed their concern on social media.
“No no no world is not ready to lose him yet – stay well Mr Freeman,” wrote one fan.
“Heartfelt prayers for Mr. Freeman,” noted a second fan.
“He lived through TB he’ll be alright,” added another.
“Get well soon,” another wrote.
Freeman is already on the mend and doing “great,” according to producer Lori McCreary, who shared what appears to be a screenshot of a FaceTime call with him on Instagram.
“Was on with Morgan earlier and am happy to report he is feeling great! Thank for the outreach!!!,” she wrote in the caption on July 13.
Freeman plays the role of Edwin Mullins in the new series about the CIA’s war on terror.
“Special Ops: Lioness” premiers on July 23 on Paramount +.
