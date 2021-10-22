There’s no denying the impact Tupac had when he was alive and his cultural imprint still lives on today. Some people often compare him to today’s artists in terms of similarities in lyrics and cultural significance.
Fat Joe is the most recent person to compare the late rapper to a newer artist. He believes DaBaby is a modern-day Tupac.
Earlier this month, Fat Joe appeared on Rap City 2021. During his visit, he compared DaBaby to Tupac. This happened while he played a game with Big Tigger where he was asked to name a contemporary version of an older emcee.
The question came up who is the 2021 Tupac, and he named DaBaby.
DaBaby agreed with his choice by sharing the clip to Instagram and captioning it, “Agreed. [insert thumbtack emoji] but they gone salt that down too Crack.”
He also posted it to his Instagram story, stating:“This gone make n***as slam they iPhone on the floor @fatjoe [insert laughing emojis].”
Unsurprisingly, Fat Joe has caught a lot of backlash for his opinion. He decided to address it on Twitter.
“No ones 2pac there’s only one but I was asked the question and da baby a super real one he lives what he raps about.” he tweeted.
He also made a statement on Instagram about the matter.
“By the way, I knew Tupac Shakur in real life. Not as a mythical person. I knew the man in real life. He was the realest rapper ever. So now when I think ’Pac—not just musically or whatever the case may be—I’m thinking DaBaby a real one. Certified real one, whether you like him or you don’t like him or whatever, I believe he lives what he raps. And that’s very much like Tupac.”
