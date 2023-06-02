Fetty Wap is living up to the lyrics in his mega hit “Trap Queen.” He’s getting high and distributing drugs in real life not just in music.
The rapper born Willie Junior Maxwell II in New Jersey is sentenced to six years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the New York Times.
Wap pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances in August 2022.
Federal authorities claim he’s involved with a “multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization” that moved distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020.
Wap’s legal team made the case for a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence instead of the prosecutor’s recommended 87 to 108 months. According to a memorandum filed on May 17th by his attorney Elizabeth Macedonio, Wap's participation comes from “depression” and “financial obligations” caused by COVID-19.
“In or about 2020, with the coming of the worldwide pandemic, things began to change for Mr. Maxwell,” Macedonio wrote. “There were no opportunities to perform, thus his income was severely limited. He was sued personally, was going through a divorce, and was involved with a tour manager who was stealing from him. He also lost his grandparents and several other people who were close to him.”
