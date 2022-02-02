Filming is set to begin again in Atlanta on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” following a delay caused by the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which spread through members of the cast and crew including star Lupita Nyong’o.
Filming was halted in December because of COVID-19 concerns, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Barring further delays, filming should be complete in four weeks.
Production of the Black Panther sequel was set back in November after actor Letitia Wright, who portrays Princess Shuri, was injured on-set and hospitalized.
The late Chadwick Boseman starred in the 2018 critically acclaimed feature, and its sequel “is expected to honor both the actor and his character T’Challa,” wrote Corey Chichizola of Cenimablend.com.
“It is something (director) Ryan Coogler described as the most difficult task of his professional life,” he wrote. “Fans are eager to see who might take on the mantle of the Panther, with some possibilities being (characters) Shuri, M’Baku, or Okoye.”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters Nov. 11, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.