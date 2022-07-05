The R&B British sensation Ella Mai, 27, and the Boston Celtics St. Louisan star NBA player Jayson Tatum, 24, appear to generate good vibrations together in a viral Twitter clip from the 4th of July.
The couple, who are allegedly dating, attended Billionaire mogul Michael Rubin's 4th of July party dressed in all-white.
The couple has been rumored to be dating since Mai was spotted at Tatum's home in October 2020.
Though Mai and Tatum have been discreet about their possible romantic relationship, neither has uttered a word publicly about the status of their relationship, leaving much to the imagination and speculation of their excited fans.
Mai, a singer of Jamaican and Irish heritage, is a twice Grammy-nominated artist and is known for her 2018 hit "Boo'd Up." The song has almost 800 million views and streams on YouTube and Spotify.
