Flo Rida is laughing to the bank after winning a lawsuit he filed against the energy drink company Celsius. Rida, born Tramar Dillard, accused the company of not paying him some money from an endorsement deal he started with them in 2014 and resumed in 2016. He was awarded $82,640,450 in damages.
In their original complaint, the plaintiffs wrote that Rida’s involvement with Celsius boosted the company in many ways, leveraging lots of opportunities for them.
Rida’s attorney John Uustal said his client was interested in the one-percent ownership he was guaranteed, not a specific dollar amount.
“It’s about my passion,” Rida told Law&Crime Network on Tuesday after jurors didn’t come to an initial verdict. “It’s about my team. It’s about my dedication. It’s about something that I started years ago and just to see it come full fledged like this–I hate for it to be this way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.