People are wondering what the ingredients are in Miami-based Chef Pii’s mystery pink sauce, and discussion has gone viral on TikTok.
Many wonder if the sauce can be refrigerated, some say its packaging leaks, and others question if it complies with the Food and Drug Administration regulations.
“You really saw a woman making bubblegum buttermilk ranch in her kitchen in a Ninja blender and you was like, yep, now’s the time to support small businesses, I’ll take three. Not me!” TikToker Demetrius Fields said in a post. “I saw her and was like, [bleep] her dreams. And that’s why I’m alive, and you’re in the ER.”
Pii has racked up more than 40 million views of her dipping chicken, french fries, and other foods in her secret concocted creation. She is on the defense over her concoction, which she claims includes sunflower seed oil, raw honey, milk, distilled vinegar, and pitaya [dragonfruit]. She told the Washington Post her product is legal, safe, and certified by the FDA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.