In the case of George Clinton, you can retire and unretire not long after that. In 2019, Clinton went on what was supposed to be a farewell tour with Parliament-Funkadelic, but in a recent interview with Rolling Stone he says he changed his mind.
Clinton, who turned 80 on July 22, said he’s going to pull back from retirement because his health is in excellent shape and he feels great. He even said he would be content with dying on stage.
“I feel good as hell right now,” he said. “So if I go out on stage, yeah, cool. ‘You went out funking.’”
Clinton also revealed a Verzuz episode is in progress that will feature him, his current touring group of P-Funk and hip-hop artists who’ve sampled his music over the years. (A Verzuz spokesperson wasn’t available to comment.)
Fans can look forward to two P-Funk albums from Clinton, Reaching for Litness, a trap-influenced studio album and a live version of it.
Being colorblind also has not stopped Clinton from taking on painting.
“I don’t know what the hell I’m doing,” he said. “And everyone seems to like it. It reminded me of when we actually started going into funk music as opposed to doo-wop, we was ad-libbing and jamming and grooving, and it became our thing Funk became our calling.”
