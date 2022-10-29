Kanye West has caught a lot of flack lately for his not so tasteful comments including his recent remark claiming George Floyd died from fentanyl and not police brutality. He went on a podcast making the false accusation.
Floyd’s daughter Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington isn’t a fan of his statement and is now suing West in a $250 million lawsuit..
"Kanye's comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd's life and to profit from his inhumane death," attorney Pat D. Dixon III said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the goal with the lawsuit is to "hold Mr. West accountable" for his "flagrant remarks."
Lawsuit addresses West’s business partners and associates as the claims have caused "harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress." Gianna Floyd is the sole beneficiary of Floyd's estate.
"The interests of the child are a priority. George Floyd's daughter is being retraumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her," added Attorney Nuru Witherspoon.
Washington, who’s response on behalf of her and Floyd’s child has teamed up with Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at LawT in filing a cease and desist against West.
"Mr. Floyd's cause of death is well-settled through evidence presented in courts of law during the criminal and civil trials that were the result of his untimely and horrific death. Nevertheless, you have maliciously made statements that are inaccurate and unfounded, causing damage to Mr. Floyd's estate and his family," the letter reads, which was obtained by Yahoo Entertainment.
West mentioned Floyd on the Drink Champs podcast while endorsing conservative figure Candace Owens's documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.
"I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes," West said. "They hit [Floyd] with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."
